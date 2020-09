‘If They Wanted Hysterical They Could Have Elected Hillary’: Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Woodward Revelations Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

'You got me. I was trying to maintain calm. I'm the president of the United States of America, and I wasn't hysterical.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this