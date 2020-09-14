Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump holds first indoor rally in months, defying Nevada orders and angering governor

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
President Trump is facing criticism for holding his first indoor rally in months Sunday night in Nevada, defying orders from the state's governor prohibiting large gatherings. Nikole Killion reports from Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Host First Indoor Rally In Months

Trump Host First Indoor Rally In Months 00:27

 Trump Host First Indoor Rally In Months

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US West Coast fires: Row over climate change's role as Trump visits

 Governors say the president is in denial about climate change's role in the massive wildfires there.
BBC News

Coronavirus updates: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; 194K US deaths

 Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump indoor rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; US nears 195K deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com
Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires [Video]

Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:06Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 The campaign event near Las Vegas ignored a state directive, and the Nevada governor criticized President Trump as “taking reckless and selfish actions.”
NYTimes.com
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again [Video]

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election. By law, presidents are limited to serving two four-year terms.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may, said the 'reckless'rally showed Mr Trump 'doesn't believe the rules apply to him'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Trump likens Biden abortion policy to 'baby execution'

 Donald Trump likened the abortion policies of his 2020 US election rival Democrat Joe Biden to "baby execution" during a campaign stop in Nevada. Mr Trump was..
WorldNews

Watch live: Trump holds indoor campaign rally near Las Vegas

 It's the president's first indoor rally since Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump rally in Henderson Nevada [Video]

Trump rally in Henderson Nevada

The Trump rally being held tonight is in violation of the state's COVID-19 emergency directives. A City of Henderson spokesperson tells 13 Action news a warning has been sent to event organizers.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
President Trump to campaign in Southern Nevada Sunday [Video]

President Trump to campaign in Southern Nevada Sunday

NEWS: Trump has multiple stops scheduled in Las Vegas including a round table on The Strip and a rally in Henderson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:41Published
Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election [Video]

Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election

Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada its governor and theDemocrats are trying to "rig" the election, after local officials tried toblock public gatherings on his campaign trail due to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump defies Nevada governor with indoor rally near Las Vegas
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

News24.com | Donald Trump's Las Vegas indoor rally violates coronavirus restrictions, outrages Nevada officials

 US President Donald Trump has held his first fully indoor rally in months, outraging officials in the state of Nevada who warned the gathering violated...
News24 Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this