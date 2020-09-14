|
Trump holds first indoor rally in months, defying Nevada orders and angering governor
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
President Trump is facing criticism for holding his first indoor rally in months Sunday night in Nevada, defying orders from the state's governor prohibiting large gatherings. Nikole Killion reports from Las Vegas.
