Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronomers find possible signs of life on Venus

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: Possible marker of life spotted on Venus

Possible marker of life spotted on Venus 01:24

 Possible marker of life spotted on Venus

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chile Chile Country in South America

Chile protests: Demonstrators honour first socialist president [Video]

Chile protests: Demonstrators honour first socialist president

On this anniversary, many hope that a new constitution will replace the one written during the dictatorship.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published
Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble [Video]

Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble

Chilean rescue team detected signs of life on Thursday under the rubble of a building demolished by August blast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published
Chile government 'failing' pandemic's economic victims [Video]

Chile government 'failing' pandemic's economic victims

Many without the means to pay for housing have had to resort to land takeovers, setting up informal camps and building their own shacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published
Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence [Video]

Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence

Lifting one of the longest lockdowns - restrictions begin to ease in parts of Santiago after more than 150 days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Astronomers discover possible signs of life in clouds above Venus

 Microbes may be generating phosphine gas in planet’s upper atmosphere, researchers find
FT.com

Astronomers see possible sign of life in Venus's clouds

 Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile found signs that there may be bizarre microbes living in the sulfuric acid-laden clouds of the hothouse planet.
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this