Hints Of Life On Venus Wednesday, 16 September 2020

An international team of astronomers, led by Professor Jane Greaves of Cardiff University, announced the discovery of a rare molecule - phosphine - in the clouds of Venus. On Earth, this gas is only made industrially, or by microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments.



