Hints of life on Venus

Space Daily Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Cardiff UK (SPX) Sep 15, 2020

An international team of astronomers, led by Professor Jane Greaves of Cardiff University, have announced the discovery of a rare molecule - phosphine - in the clouds of Venus. On Earth, this gas is only made industrially, or by microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments. Astronomers have speculated for decades that high clouds on Venus could offer a home for microbes - floating free
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life

Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life 02:15

 Kiet Do talks to researchers about new paper suggesting gas found on Venus might suggest existence of life (9-14-2020)

