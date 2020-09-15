Hints of life on Venus Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cardiff UK (SPX) Sep 15, 2020



An international team of astronomers, led by Professor Jane Greaves of Cardiff University, have announced the discovery of a rare molecule - phosphine - in the clouds of Venus. On Earth, this gas is only made industrially, or by microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments. Astronomers have speculated for decades that high clouds on Venus could offer a home for microbes - floating free


