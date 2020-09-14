|
FIA investigating Lewis Hamilton for Breonna Taylor shirt
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The F1 racing authority is investigating whether Hamilton's shirt broke FIA rules, according to a spokesperson
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Breonna Taylor: Lewis Hamilton could face FIA investigation over anti-racism T-shirtLewis Hamilton faces the possibility of an FIA investigation after he wore a T-shirt which displayed a message about the shooting of Breonna Taylor.
BBC News
Hamilton steps up anti-racism protests with 'Say her name' T-shirtLewis Hamilton has stepped up his protests against racism by wearing a T-shirt highlighting police brutality in the US at the Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News
Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton claims 90th win after incredible raceLewis Hamilton takes his 90th career victory by beating Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a chaotic, incident-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News
Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile International sport governing body
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
It's been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren't letting the world forget(CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the..
WorldNews
Lewis Hamilton Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor At Tuscan Grand PrixBritish racing star Lewis Hamilton made his feelings known Sunday at Italy's Tuscan Grand Prix ... he wants the cops who killed Breonna Taylor brought to..
TMZ.com
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
Tuscan Grand Prix: Mugello makes 'incredible' F1 debut as Hamilton leads calls to returnFormula 1 drivers call for the sport to return to Mugello after an action-packed Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News
Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton in practice ahead of Tuscan Grand PrixValtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to top spot in practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix as Lando Norris crashed out and Sergio Perez collided with Kimi Raikkonen...
WorldNews
Sebastian Vettel signs contract with Racing PointNorthamptonshire [UK], September 10 (ANI): Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday signed a contract with Racing Point, which will rebrand as Aston..
WorldNews
Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:38Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this