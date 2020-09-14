Global  
 

FIA investigating Lewis Hamilton for Breonna Taylor shirt

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The F1 racing authority is investigating whether Hamilton's shirt broke FIA rules, according to a spokesperson
Breonna Taylor: Lewis Hamilton could face FIA investigation over anti-racism T-shirt

 Lewis Hamilton faces the possibility of an FIA investigation after he wore a T-shirt which displayed a message about the shooting of Breonna Taylor.
BBC News

Hamilton steps up anti-racism protests with 'Say her name' T-shirt

 Lewis Hamilton has stepped up his protests against racism by wearing a T-shirt highlighting police brutality in the US at the Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News

Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton claims 90th win after incredible race

 Lewis Hamilton takes his 90th career victory by beating Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a chaotic, incident-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result. Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

It's been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren't letting the world forget

 (CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the..
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor At Tuscan Grand Prix

 British racing star Lewis Hamilton made his feelings known Sunday at Italy's Tuscan Grand Prix ... he wants the cops who killed Breonna Taylor brought to..
TMZ.com

Tuscan Grand Prix: Mugello makes 'incredible' F1 debut as Hamilton leads calls to return

 Formula 1 drivers call for the sport to return to Mugello after an action-packed Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton in practice ahead of Tuscan Grand Prix

 Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to top spot in practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix as Lando Norris crashed out and Sergio Perez collided with Kimi Raikkonen...
WorldNews

Sebastian Vettel signs contract with Racing Point

 Northamptonshire [UK], September 10 (ANI): Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday signed a contract with Racing Point, which will rebrand as Aston..
WorldNews
Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point [Video]

Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace him.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:38Published

