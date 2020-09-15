Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton investigated by FIA for Breonna Taylor T-shirt

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton investigated by FIA for Breonna Taylor T-shirt(CNN)Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the FIA, motorsport's global governing body, for his T-shirt at the Tuscan Grand Prix. Hamilton, a six-time Formula One champion who claimed the 90th race win of his career on Sunday, wore a T-shirt with the words "ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR" on the front and "SAY HER NAME" above a photo of Taylor on the back before the race and at the podium ceremony. "The...
