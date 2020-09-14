|
Trump courts Latino voters as Biden pledges to "work like the devil" to earn community's support
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Bien are targeting Latino voters in different ways, as the diverse community is expected to play a key role in battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. Chuck Rocha, former senior adviser to Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, joined CBSN to discuss the significance of the Latino vote and what the Democrats need to do.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Battleground Tracker poll: Biden gains edge in Arizona over Trump and has big lead in MinnesotaThe latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden edging ahead of President Trump in Arizona, a state that has been in the Republican column all but..
CBS News
Former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card on moments that define presidenciesAndrew Card, who served as White House Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush. joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the Bush presidency, the Trump..
CBS News
A White House Ceremony Will Celebrate a Diplomatic Win and Campaign GiftThe leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have a stake in President Trump’s re-election and helped him become a peacemaker.
NYTimes.com
3 Takeaways From the New York Times/Siena College PollPresident Trump and Joe Biden can both point to advantages in our new poll of Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com
Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America
Trump campaign courts Latino voters in Arizona, historically Democrats. Here's what that looks likeThe Latinos for Trump office in Phoenix is adorned with values the Trump campaign hopes will attract this group of voters: faith, family, opportunity.
USATODAY.com
Why Trump Is Winning Over HispanicsFlorida senator Rick Scott has an advanced degree in winning Hispanic voters as a Republican. It has buoyed him in all his races, mostly recently his victory in..
WorldNews
'The American Dream:' Donald Trump court Latino voters in Las VegasLatinos represent a key voting demographic in battleground states suc as Arizona, Florida and Nevada.
USATODAY.com
Leguizamo pushing to change perception of Latino community in U.S: 'We're virtually invisible'John Leguizamo discusses his reasons for directing and starring in feel-good movie "Critical Thinking". (Sept. 11)
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden is creating a legal crisis response team, anticipating a major voting battle.With two former solicitors general and hundreds of lawyers, the Biden campaign is bracing for an extended legal battle and hoping to maintain trust in the..
NYTimes.com
Biden calls Trump a "climate arsonist" amid historic wildfiresThe growing number of wildfires has been linked to global warming, but President Trump disputes the science and instead blames poor state management of the..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden leads Trump in Arizona as candidates battle for swing stateA new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll reveals Joe Biden is leading President Trump in Arizona by three points. If he were to win, he'd become the first..
CBS News
Biden: 'Most Difficult Moments In Our History'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Biden: America Won't Be Safe With Trump
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Trump alma mater says Biden plan better for economic growthBiden and Trump would both increase federal debt, but Democrat would boost wage growth and lower health costs.
CBS News
Chuck Rocha American political strategist
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont
Bernie Sanders: Biden win in November is no ‘slam dunk’WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders is warning that if onetime rival Joe Biden doesn’t do more to promote his policies and reach out to Latino voters, the..
WorldNews
Sanders Urging Biden to Do More to Excite ProgressivesBernie Sanders has been sounding more direct notes of caution to the Biden campaign, saying the centrist former vice president should work harder to appeal to..
NYTimes.com
NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:38Published
A New Hampshire lawmaker, Dan Feltes, beat a Sanders-backed candidate in the Democratic primary for governor.The victories by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, reinforced the state’s battleground status. Corky Messner, who was..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this