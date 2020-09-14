Global  
 

Trump courts Latino voters as Biden pledges to "work like the devil" to earn community's support

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Bien are targeting Latino voters in different ways, as the diverse community is expected to play a key role in battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. Chuck Rocha, former senior adviser to Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, joined CBSN to discuss the significance of the Latino vote and what the Democrats need to do.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Hispanic and Latino Americans Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

