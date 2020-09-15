|
"Unprecedented" hurricane season continues with Hurricane Sally
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
This year's hurricane season is unprecedented, "just like everything else in 2020" said CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli. He joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the climate change connection to Hurricane Sally's rapid intensification on Monday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Where the presidential race stands 50 days outMonday marks 50 days until election day 2020, but voting has already begun. "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano spoke to CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion,..
CBS News
Red & Blue: Countdown to the VoteWith 50 days to go before the 2020 election, CBSN’s Elaine Quijano anchors “Red & Blue: Countdown to the Vote” exploring the major issues and where things..
CBS News
Battleground Tracker poll: Biden gains edge in Arizona over Trump and has big lead in MinnesotaThe latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden edging ahead of President Trump in Arizona, a state that has been in the Republican column all but..
CBS News
President Trump disputes climate change at briefing on California wildfiresAt a briefing with California officials on the devastating wildfires in the West, President Trump said he doesn't think science knows about climate change. CBS..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this