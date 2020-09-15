Global  
 

"Unprecedented" hurricane season continues with Hurricane Sally

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
This year's hurricane season is unprecedented, "just like everything else in 2020" said CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli. He joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the climate change connection to Hurricane Sally's rapid intensification on Monday.
