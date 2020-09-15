Global  
 

Apple unveils cheaper watch, new iPad and fitness service

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
A cheaper smart watch, updated iPad and a fitness subscription are among the new offerings for pandemic times.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch

Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch 02:09

 Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the...

