White Bar Owner Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Black Man During Protest

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The charges against Jake Gardner in the May 30 killing of James Scurlock in Omaha include manslaughter and making terrorist threats.
