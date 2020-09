You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Boeing, U.S. regulator made series of errors ahead of 737 Max crashes: congressional report A House of Representatives committee issued a scathing report Wednesday questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognized the problems that...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



Panel's scathing report blasts Boeing and FAA for crashes, seeks reforms A House committee issued a scathing report today questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognised the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max...

New Zealand Herald 4 hours ago





Tweets about this