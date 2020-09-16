Global  
 

Panel's report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Panel's report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reformsA House committee issued a scathing report Wednesday questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognized the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max jet crashes and whether either will be willing to make significant changes to fix them. Staff members from the Democrat-controlled Transportation Committee blamed the crashes that killed 346 people on the “horrific culmination” of failed government oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing despite knowing about problems. The committee identified many deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administration approval process for new jetliners. But both the agency and Boeing have said certification of the Max complied with...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures

Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures 01:44

 Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the "horrific culmination" of failures by the planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration, a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. Fred Katayama reports.

