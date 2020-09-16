|
Panel's report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
A House committee issued a scathing report Wednesday questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognized the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max jet crashes and whether either will be willing to make significant changes to fix them. Staff members from the Democrat-controlled Transportation Committee blamed the crashes that killed 346 people on the “horrific culmination” of failed government oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing despite knowing about problems. The committee identified many deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administration approval process for new jetliners. But both the agency and Boeing have said certification of the Max complied with...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States
New Report Gives 'Disturbing Revelations' About Boeing 737 Max Crashes
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Congressional report blasts Boeing for deadly 737 Max jet failuresA scathing new report from the House transportation committee reveals Boeing engineers and pilots warned about the potential dangers of the 737 Max jet, years..
CBS News
Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters
Panel's scathing report blasts Boeing and FAA for crashes, seeks reformsA House committee issued a scathing report today questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognised the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max..
New Zealand Herald
United States House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives
House panel blasts Boeing, FAA over fatal 737 Max crashesHouse Transportation Committee found that both "share responsibility for the development & certification of an aircraft that was unsafe."
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this