Fox News Layoffs to Hit 3% of Staff

Fox News Media is laying off employees in multiple divisions Wednesday amid a restructuring of the company’s various businesses and platforms.



In a statement, a representative said, “As Fox News Media has evolved into a streamlined multi-platform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success.”



A source with knowledge of the restructuring said less than 3% of the workforce would be affected, but excluding on-air talent like anchors and contributors, positions of all ranks within the company would be included. They will receive a severance and benefits package.



*Also Read:* Cable News Ratings: Fox News' Afternoon Show 'The Five' Beats CNN, MSNBC Primetime



The department hardest hit by the reductions will be the hair and makeup team, said the source familiar. While other departments are facing reductions aimed to correct out-of-date practices and streamline work on Fox News Media’s multiple platforms, hairstylists and makeup artists work has been disrupted by the



In the past few years, Fox News has expanded its business, launching OTT programming and audio offerings. Fox Nation, the company subscription streaming service, launched in 2018 and went international last month.



