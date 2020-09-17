Global  
 

SEE IT: The 2020 ACM Awards In Pictures

cbs4.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
The 55th ACM Awards were unlike any other. Hosted by 12-time ACM Award winner, the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast from Nashville for the first time and featured country's biggest stars performing from the iconic Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
News video: ACM Awards brings live performances back to TV amid pandemic

ACM Awards brings live performances back to TV amid pandemic 02:01

 At the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, there won’t be fake fans, canned applause or pre-taped acceptance speeches. After a five-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards show wants to bring the live television experience back again.

