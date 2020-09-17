California boat crew members lacked emergency training, saw 'sparks' in outlet before fire that killed 34: NTSB

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Conception Crew Says They Had No Emergency Procedure Training



While it was still unclear what caused the tragic dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island that killed 34 people last year, newly released federal documents reveal possible problems in the training of crew.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:42 Published 11 hours ago Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California



A gender reveal party hosted on Saturday morning in Yucaipa, California, is responsible for the ever-growing El Dorado Fire. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago Rescue missions as California fire ravages town



[NFA] The Creek Fire, which has engulfed the Fresno area in central California and caused the emergency evacuation over the weekend of more than 200 people vacationing at a popular reservoir, was still.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this