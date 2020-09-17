Global  
 

California boat crew members lacked emergency training, saw 'sparks' in outlet before fire that killed 34: NTSB

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Crew members on an ill-fated California dive boat that killed 34 people after catching fire off the coast of Santa Barbara last year said they weren’t given proper emergency procedure instructions, according to documents released by the National Transportation Safety Board Wednesday.
 Crew members on a dive boat say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before a predawn fire swept through the vessel as it was anchored off the southern California coast, killing 34 people as they slept below deck, according to federal documents released Wednesday.

