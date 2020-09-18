Global  
 

Trump on fmr. Pence adviser: 'No idea who she is'

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says he has "no idea" who Olivia Troye is, insisting he "never met her" but heard she was a "lower level person." Troye was a former coronavirus adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who is now speaking out against Trump. (Sept. 17)
 
