Trump on fmr. Pence adviser: 'No idea who she is'
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says he has "no idea" who Olivia Troye is, insisting he "never met her" but heard she was a "lower level person." Troye was a former coronavirus adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who is now speaking out against Trump. (Sept. 17)
