Sunrise Movement co-founder: "Joe Biden's plan isn't everything, but it's something"

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden



Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list of former Trump admin who have criticized the President. Some, including Troye, have also endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden. In a two-minute video released Thursday, Troye accused Trump of failing to protect the American public because he only cared about getting reelected.

