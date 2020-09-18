|
Sunrise Movement co-founder: "Joe Biden's plan isn't everything, but it's something"
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Sunrise Movement co-founder and executive director Varshini Prakash says a "just transition" is necessary for a green economy and says policy reform can only be accomplished with workers of traditional industries at the table. She joins CBSN to talk about Joe Biden's climate plan and why she thinks there's still hope for the climate.
