Sunrise Movement co-founder: "Joe Biden's plan isn't everything, but it's something"

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Sunrise Movement co-founder and executive director Varshini Prakash says a "just transition" is necessary for a green economy and says policy reform can only be accomplished with workers of traditional industries at the table. She joins CBSN to talk about Joe Biden's climate plan and why she thinks there's still hope for the climate.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit' 02:49

 The US presidential candidate's warning comes amid international dismay at the UK government's plan to overrule parts of the legally-binding EU divorce deal.

Sunrise Movement Sunrise Movement movement of young people aiming to prevent climate change

Democrats unveil new agenda for economic recovery and climate action

 US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) look on during a news conference at the US..
The Verge

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list of former Trump admin who have criticized the President. Some, including Troye, have also endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden. In a two-minute video released Thursday, Troye accused Trump of failing to protect the American public because he only cared about getting reelected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a speech Wednesday to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and express his confidence in..
CBS News
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray [Video]

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Former Pence adviser on coronavirus endorses Biden

 Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, slammed President Trump's response to the pandemic.
CBS News

