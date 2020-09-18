|
Mosquito-borne EEE spreading in Michigan, officials say. 6 more animal cases identified.
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis is spreading in Michigan, state health officials announced Thursday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michigan State in the northern United States
2-month-old dies from COVID-19 in Michigan"And children are not spared from this disease either," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during a coronavirus briefing.
CBS News
Michigan as a Microcosm: Will Polling Avoid Another Miss?Key demographics are tilting Democratic. Frustration with President Trump’s virus response is high. And there are two big differences from 2016: Pollsters have..
NYTimes.com
Michigan again expected to be a key battlegroundMichigan represented one of President Donald Trump's closest victories in 2016. And one of his most important. The Great Lakes State again is expected to be a..
USATODAY.com
Eastern equine encephalitis Species of virus
Rare mosquito-borne virus suspected in Michigan; 10 counties urged to cancel outdoor events after duskMichigan officials urged people in 10 counties to cancel outdoor events after dusk as an adult is suspected of having EEE, a mosquito-borne virus.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this