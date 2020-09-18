Mosquito-borne EEE spreading in Michigan, officials say. 6 more animal cases identified.

Scott Lockdown in Michigan... It's not COVID, it's the mosquitos carrying the EEE virus with 38% fatality rate... #virus… https://t.co/6VSfRRgKi8 57 minutes ago DANVZLA Health officials urge people stay indoors, suspect rare mosquito-borne virus in Michigan https://t.co/9bnJv7Y4ZC 2 hours ago Logan Bettis Health officials urge people stay indoors, suspect rare mosquito-borne virus in Michigan https://t.co/vbGvMPmzLt 2 hours ago sarah♡ RT @Complex: Michigan residents are being urged to stay indoors at night to avoid a possible rare mosquito-borne virus: https://t.co/7Pj2rW… 2 hours ago @Fotogem Health officials urge people stay indoors, suspect rare mosquito-borne virus in Michigan https://t.co/Ctq0Ph1W64 2 hours ago Manfred Rosenberg #6fe4a82aaf3a5711b6879d4192062060 Case of rare mosquito-borne EEE virus suspected in Michigan… https://t.co/zDRdUdSQGO 3 hours ago Nick Sesma RT @Independent: Michigan residents urged to stay indoors as scientists race to deal with rare mosquito-borne disease https://t.co/MIzE7bRd… 3 hours ago Independent US Michigan residents urged to stay indoors as scientists race to deal with rare mosquito-borne disease https://t.co/PLzT3yZ2E1 4 hours ago