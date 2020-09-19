Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scalia's son on father's "odd couple" friendship with Ginsburg

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
"She said at one point that when they were judges together, initially on the appeals court, they sat next to each other and my dad would whisper jokes to her during arguments," Scalia's son recounted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Antonin Scalia Antonin Scalia American lawyer and jurist (1936–2016)

Barrett Clerked for Scalia. Conservatives Hope She’ll Follow His Path.

 For years, the conservative movement has been searching for someone who could lead American jurisprudence to the right with the kind of intellectual rigor that..
NYTimes.com

What to Know About Amy Coney Barrett's View

 As an appeals court judge, her opinions have reflected those of her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, but with few of his occasional liberal rulings.
NYTimes.com

Fight over vacant SCOTUS Scalia seat gets ugly

 The fight in Washington for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement is just getting started. President Obama may pick a nomination as early as..
CBS News

Opera, travel, food, law: The strange bedfellows friendship of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia

 The odd coupling of Ginsburg – petite, serious, seemingly shy – and Scalia – rotund, garrulous, overtly opinionated – may be viewed as an..
USATODAY.com

Antonin Scalia's son on his father's "odd couple" friendship with RBG

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's famously close friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia seemed, at first glance, an unlikely pairing. "I think we were..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Amy Coney Barrett Railed on Abortion, Health Care Rights

 Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's pick to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, according to multiple reports, and judging by Barrett's past comments, her..
TMZ.com

'She was so strong': Interior designer remembers longtime friend Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Even as Ginsburg headed into her last chemotherapy, "she never missed an argument. She never missed working. She just never missed a day."
USATODAY.com

How will a Supreme Court vacancy shake up the 2020 race?

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has set off a dramatic chain of events leading up to what is expected to be a fierce confirmation battle in the Senate to..
CBS News

Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sudan: Al-Bashir's Lawyer Demands Judge Step Down

 [SNA] Khartoum -- The defence lawyer in the trial of the ousted President Omer Al-Bashir, Baroud Sandal Rajab, has accused one of the court's two judges of bias...
allAfrica.com

Two arrested and one appears in court following Stoke-on-Trent stop searches

Two arrested and one appears in court following Stoke-on-Trent stop searches It is part of the latest police crime clampdown
The Sentinel Stoke Also reported by •The Verge

The reason Supreme Court vacancies are getting so heated is because Congress can't get anything done, according to one legal expert

 Ilya Shapiro says Supreme Court vacancy fights have always been political, but especially with Congress at "Civil War" levels of polarization.
Business Insider


Tweets about this