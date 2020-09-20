Global  
 

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not announced any potential picks should he be given the opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice. Nikole Killion reports.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

 It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timeline

 As the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United Nations

 Trump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com

TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights..
CBS News

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden’s Court Vacancy Plan: More Talk of Health Care and the Pandemic

 Mr. Biden has spent months assailing President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. With a bitter Supreme Court confirmation battle looming, he will seek to..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden campaign: Ginsburg's death only sharpens the focus

 The Biden campaign isn't planning bold moves yet in the wake of the justice's death, saying the focus should be on how Republicans might respond.
CBS News
Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole [Video]

A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Fayetteville, North Carolina Fayetteville, North Carolina County seat of Cumberland County, North Carolina, United States

Walmart begins testing drone deliveries for household goods and groceries

 Walmart’s packages will be delivered by drones operated by Israeli firm Flytrex. | Image: Flytrex

Walmart has started making its first deliveries by..
The Verge

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’

 Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de..
The Verge

Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

 DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move by the..
WorldNews
Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. [Video]

The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

G.O.P. senators are struggling in key states, a Times poll found.

 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting..
CBS News

‘This Is Why We Wanted This Guy’: Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat Quickly

 Social conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks. It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a justice to the bench, a move that is sure to thrill Republicans and infuriate Democrats. Trump added several new names to his list earlier this month, including Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

AP Top Stories Sept. 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion [Video]

Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings on her way to the nation’s highest court. CBS News’ Paula Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:36Published
Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election [Video]

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:47Published
As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her [Video]

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

