Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not announced any potential picks should he be given the opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice. Nikole Killion reports.
