Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights even before she became a Supreme Court justice. Paula Reid has more on her groundbreaking career and legacy.
