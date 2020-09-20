Global  
 

Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights even before she became a Supreme Court justice. Paula Reid has more on her groundbreaking career and legacy.
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

Ginsburg's death ushers new battle into chaotic 2020 election cycle

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. While tributes from across the nation poured in over the icon's death, a partisan battle..
CBS News

President Trump says there will be enough vaccine available by April

 President Trump said Friday that there will be enough vaccine available to protect every American against the virus by April. His claim comes two days after he..
CBS News

Former Pence adviser criticizes Trump administration's response to COVID-19

 President Trump is at odds with the nation's top health officials over the timing of coronavirus vaccine. It comes as a former adviser Vice Pence Mike Pence who..
CBS News

Rising tensions between Trump and CDC chief over vaccine timeline

 There are rising tensions between President Trump and his CDC chief, Robert Redfield. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden’s Court Vacancy Plan: More Talk of Health Care and the Pandemic

 Mr. Biden has spent months assailing President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. With a bitter Supreme Court confirmation battle looming, he will seek to..
NYTimes.com

