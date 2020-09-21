|
|
|
Bad Bunny Performs Atop Truck Driving Through New York City
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The surprise concert was Bad Bunny's first of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Collie puppy meets his new roommate - a chubby bunny
Watch as this collie puppy comes face-to-face with the chubby bunny he'll be sharing his New York City apartment with.The video begins as a tense standoff between the two animals, but it quickly..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|