Bad Bunny Performs Atop Truck Driving Through New York City

CBS 2 Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The surprise concert was Bad Bunny's first of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
News video: Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City 00:32

 Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, surprised New Yorkers with a live concert from a truck driving throughout New York City on Sunday (September 20).

