Tropical Storm Beta Nears Landfall, Expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Flooding Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Due to its slow-moving approach, Beta is expected to bring sustained rain from the central coast of Texas to the southeast of Louisiana. Based on information from the National Hurricane Center, the weather system currently runs with maximum sustained winds of 50mph. Due to its slow-moving approach, Beta is expected to bring sustained rain from the central coast of Texas to the southeast of Louisiana. Based on information from the National Hurricane Center, the weather system currently runs with maximum sustained winds of 50mph. 👓 View full article

