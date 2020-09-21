Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Beta Nears Landfall, Expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Flooding

HNGN Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Beta Nears Landfall, Expected to Bring Heavy Rain and FloodingDue to its slow-moving approach, Beta is expected to bring sustained rain from the central coast of Texas to the southeast of Louisiana. Based on information from the National Hurricane Center, the weather system currently runs with maximum sustained winds of 50mph.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Strong winds and waves as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas

Strong winds and waves as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas 00:26

 Tropical Storm Beta continued to move through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (September 20). Footage filmed by @LttlRedCorvette in Galveston, Texas shows strong winds and waves. Beta is expected to make landfall on Monday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical storm Leon floods fields in the Philippines [Video]

Tropical storm Leon floods fields in the Philippines

Ten hectares of rice crops were destroyed after tropical storm Leon brought heavy downpours which turned fields into a sea of floodwater. Government worker John Mark Bercasio Barri was caught in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Shores, Alabama with rain, wind [Video]

Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Shores, Alabama with rain, wind

Hurricane Sally continued to lash Gulf Shores, Alabama Tuesday night with heavy rain and fierce winds. Check out the traffic cam footage above of the nasty night on the Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:56Published
Sally Weakens To Tropical Storm, Brings Heavy Rain To Gulf Coast [Video]

Sally Weakens To Tropical Storm, Brings Heavy Rain To Gulf Coast

Sally Weakens To Tropical Storm, Brings Heavy Rain To Gulf Coast

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and Louisiana

 Tropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It could drop up to...
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Beta Meandering Toward Texas, Louisiana

 Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the...
Newsmax

Tropical Storm Beta Meanders Toward Texas, Louisiana

 Storm casts worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast
VOA News


Tweets about this