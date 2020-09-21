Tropical Storm Beta Nears Landfall, Expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Flooding
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Due to its slow-moving approach, Beta is expected to bring sustained rain from the central coast of Texas to the southeast of Louisiana. Based on information from the National Hurricane Center, the weather system currently runs with maximum sustained winds of 50mph.
Tropical Storm Beta continued to move through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (September 20).
Footage filmed by @LttlRedCorvette in Galveston, Texas shows strong winds and waves.
Beta is expected to make landfall on Monday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service.