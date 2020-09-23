|
ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, Hart
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
John Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty; TIME names Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion among the 100 most influential people in the world; Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM. (Sept. 23)
