ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, Hart

Mark David Chapman Denied Parole For 11th Time



Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 11th time. Chapman murdered John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. Officials said Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19. Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. The 65-year-old Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo. According to Newser, Chapman's next parole hearing is scheduled for 2022.

