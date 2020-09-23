Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, Hart

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
John Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty; TIME names Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion among the 100 most influential people in the world; Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM. (Sept. 23)
 
John Lennon John Lennon English singer/songwriter (1940–1980), founding member of the Beatles

John Lennon’s murderer apologises to Yoko Ono: 'I think about it all the time'

 Chapman, who was 25 at the time of the murder, added: “He [Lennon] was extremely famous. I didn’t kill him because of...
WorldNews

John Lennon killer says sorry for 'despicable act'

 Mark Chapman has apologised to the late Beatle's widow, Yoko Ono, for his murder in 1980.
BBC News
Mark David Chapman Denied Parole For 11th Time [Video]

Mark David Chapman Denied Parole For 11th Time

Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 11th time. Chapman murdered John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. Officials said Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19. Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. The 65-year-old Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo. According to Newser, Chapman's next parole hearing is scheduled for 2022.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union American actress, activist, and author

Gabrielle Union Set to Host Black 'Friends' Cast Reading | THR News [Video]

Gabrielle Union Set to Host Black 'Friends' Cast Reading | THR News

Gabrielle Union is set to host an all-Black cast reading of the infamous show that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:43Published
Emmys presenters include Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and more [Video]

Emmys presenters include Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and more

Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and America Ferrera to Present at Emmys.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Gabrielle Union says 'AGT' exit was the 'hardest part' of her career so far [Video]

Gabrielle Union says 'AGT' exit was the 'hardest part' of her career so far

Last year, Union quit the show after just one season on the judging panel because of the alleged discrimination she faced.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

The Weeknd The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ breaks record on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 [Video]

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ breaks record on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

The smash single has the record for most weeks spent in the top five on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor at VMAs [Video]

The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor at VMAs

The Weeknd won two awards on Sunday night for video of the year and best R&B.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Tory Lanez reportedly apologized to Megan the Stallion for alleged shooting [Video]

Tory Lanez reportedly apologized to Megan the Stallion for alleged shooting

‘TMZ’ has acquired more information about the night Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video [Video]

Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Cardi B has revealed she was desperate for Lizzo to appear in her and Megan Thee Stallion's infamous WAP video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident

The "WAP" hitmaker suffered gunshot wounds to her feet in an incident with Tory Lanez last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer

Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant [Video]

Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant

Kevin Hart has opened up about the time he spent at a basketball camp with his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt [Video]

Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

On Tuesday, NBC News came under fire after using a photo of Hart for a story about Usain Bolt’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Sirius XM Satellite broadcasting company

"Stuttering John" Sues Siriux XM Radio for Using Archived Interviews | THR News [Video]

"Stuttering John" Sues Siriux XM Radio for Using Archived Interviews | THR News

“Stuttering John" Melendez is suing SiriusXM Radio for using his archived hot-button interviews with the likes of the Dalai Lama, Ringo Starr and Mike Tyson without compensation and in violation of his publicity rights.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:43Published
Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo [Video]

Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo

Last quarter, legendary investor Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million position in miner Barrick Gold. Business Insider reports that Buffett cut several other holdings including BNY Mellon, PNC Financial, US Bancorp, and SiriusXM. The portfolio update settled speculation about the almost $13 billion in net stock sales that Berkshire reported last quarter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

John Lennon's killer denied parole for 11th time [Video]

John Lennon's killer denied parole for 11th time

Mark David Chapman, who killed John Lennon in December 1980, has been denied parole for the 11th time.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published
Kevin Hart had coronavirus: 'I couldn't say anything because Tom Hanks had it too' [Video]

Kevin Hart had coronavirus: 'I couldn't say anything because Tom Hanks had it too'

Kevin Hart had coronavirus "around the same time as Tom Hanks", but says he couldn't say anything at the time because Tom is "more famous" than him.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published

