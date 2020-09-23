Global  
 

Costco Reportedly Stops Selling Cheese Brand After Owner Says Black Lives Matter And Antifa Should Be Treated ‘Like The Terror Organizations They Are’

Daily Caller Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Costco has reportedly stopped selling Palmetto Cheese after the owner of the brand wrote in a Facebook post that Black Lives Matter and antifa “must be treated like the the terror organizations they are,” CBS reported. Brian Henry, the founder of Palmetto Cheese and mayor of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, reportedly wrote in an Aug. […]
