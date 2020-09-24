|
Protests follow Breonna Taylor decision
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Protests broke out in Louisville, Kentucky and around the nation after a grand jury declined to charge white police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead in her home during a drug raid. (Sept. 24)
