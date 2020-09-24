Global  
 

Protests follow Breonna Taylor decision

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Protests broke out in Louisville, Kentucky and around the nation after a grand jury declined to charge white police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead in her home during a drug raid. (Sept. 24)
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: An aerial view of New York's protests following Breonna Taylor decision

An aerial view of New York's protests following Breonna Taylor decision 01:01

 A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:01Published

Breonna Taylor protests, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, This Is America: 5 things to know Thursday

 Louisville reels from Breonna Taylor decision, an asteroid zips by Earth and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com

Al Sharpton Urges Voting Over Violence in Wake of Breonna Taylor Case

 Rev. Al Sharpton is disgusted like many over the grand jury indictment in Breonna Taylor's case ... but he wants people to take their rage out by voting instead..
TMZ.com

Louisville police chief 'very concerned' about safety after 2 officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

 Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said the two officers sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries.
USATODAY.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Two police officers shot during Louisville protests [Video]

Two police officers shot during Louisville protests

wo police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Decision in Breonna Taylor shooting sparks protests around the nation

 A wave of protests around the nation followed a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

No homicide charges against police who killed Breonna Taylor

 Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- A grand jury in Kentucky declined to indict any of the three Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of the..
WorldNews

'Enough already': Queen Latifah decries Taylor decision

 Queen Latifah added her voice to those protesting the decision by a Kentucky grand jury in the Louisville police killing of Breonna Taylor. "Enough already," she..
USATODAY.com

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in Louisville [Video]

Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in Louisville

A suspect is in custody after two Louisville Metro police officers were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening downtown.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Dozens march in Chicago over Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

Dozens march in Chicago over Breonna Taylor decision

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Team Coverage: Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Sparks Nationwide Protests [Video]

Team Coverage: Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests took place in the Bay Area and across the country after a grand jury declined to directly charge Lousiville, Kentucky police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. Maria Medina and Andrea..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:33Published
LIVE: Lex protests after Taylor case decision [Video]

LIVE: Lex protests after Taylor case decision

LIVE: Lex protests after Taylor case decision

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

2 Louisville Cops Shot After Grand Jury’s Breonna Taylor Decision

 At least two Louisville police officers have suffered gunshot wounds. The shooting took place just hours after Wednesday afternoon’s shocking Kentucky grand...
SOHH Also reported by •NewsyCNANewsmaxUSATODAY.comTMZ.com

Breonna Taylor protests, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, This Is America: 5 things to know Thursday

 Louisville reels from Breonna Taylor decision, an asteroid zips by Earth and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com

Crowds Protest Taylor Decision; Police Make Arrests; Politicians React

 Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.com

