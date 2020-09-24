Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrities voice anger over Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick condemned the "white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor's life."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Protest in Boston after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor shooting

Protest in Boston after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor shooting 01:07

 A peaceful demonstration was held in Boston Wednesday night in protest of the grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defense

 After the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decision

 Two police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised..
CBS News

Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decision

 Police say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge..
CBS News

Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case

 A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
 
USATODAY.com

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

Colin Kaepernick Colin Kaepernick American football quarterback and civil rights activist

Colin Kaepernick Speaks on Breonna Taylor Case, 'Abolish The Police'

 Colin Kaepernick is addressing the Breonna Taylor decision ... calling for the end of law enforcement and referring to it as a "white supremacist institution."..
TMZ.com

Colin Kaepernick 1-of-1 Trading Card Sells For $20K, Over $5K To QB's Charity

 A SUPER RARE Colin Kaepernick football card just sold for over $20k at auction ... and at least $5 grand is being donated to the quarterback's charity! As we..
TMZ.com

Nike's new Colin Kaepernick jersey sells out in seconds

 The company said the jersey has "become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change."
CBS News

Colin Kaepernick Special Nike Jersey Sells Out In Seconds, Resale Market On Fire

 Colin Kaepernick is still in very high demand -- at least when it comes to his jersey. Nike offered up a special limited edition CK7 jersey on its website early..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Nadia Romero reports a grand jury decided not to charge three police officers in Taylor's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case [Video]

Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:19Published
Two Police Officers Shot In Louisville Protest [Video]

Two Police Officers Shot In Louisville Protest

Laura Podesta reports protesters were angry that a grand jury decided not to charge three officers in the Breonna Taylor's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick Reacts To Breonna Taylor News: ‘White Supremacist Institution Of Policing’ … ‘Must Be Abolished’

 Seems extreme
Daily Caller Also reported by •TMZ.com

Celebrities voice anger over Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Colin Kaepernick condemned the "white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor's life."
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxTMZ.com

Colin Kaepernick Spotted in New York After NFL Kicks Off New Season

 Colin Kaepernick walks around the SoHo neighborhood on Monday afternoon (September 14) in New York City. The 32-year-old football player was spotted just days...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS News

Tweets about this