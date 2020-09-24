Global  
 

Breonna Taylor protests: Portland police targeted with Molotov cocktails, soup cans during riot

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Overnight protests in Portland devolved into riots as demonstrators started fires, and threw fireworks – and even Molotov cocktails – at police officers just hours after a grand jury announced its decision to indict one of three officers on charges linked to the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor but not her death.
 Protests resumed in Louisville after a grand jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.

Roughly 100 people called for justice Wednesday outside the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Headquarters for local families who have lost loved ones.

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

