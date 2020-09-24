|
Breonna Taylor protests: Portland police targeted with Molotov cocktails, soup cans during riot
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Overnight protests in Portland devolved into riots as demonstrators started fires, and threw fireworks – and even Molotov cocktails – at police officers just hours after a grand jury announced its decision to indict one of three officers on charges linked to the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor but not her death.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this