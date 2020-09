Brian K Sebaaly, PA RT @ABC: Bank manager discovers a diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas after thinking the precious gem was a piece of glass. ht… 4 minutes ago

xenadog RT @CodesUcq: 1. Arkansas Diamond Comms 09/24/2020 Bank Manager Finds 9.07-Carat Diamond In Arkansas State Park Arkansas is likely a com… 53 minutes ago

Local 12/WKRC-TV "I honestly teared up when they told me," Kevin Kinard said. "I was in complete shock!" Bank manager finds 9.07-ca… https://t.co/dxxbMNWxy9 2 hours ago

WJTV 12 News A bank manager discovered a 9.07-carat diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas after thinking the precious… https://t.co/6tYEStQQVL 4 hours ago

WHLT 22 Hattiesburg A bank manager discovered a 9.07-carat diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas after thinking the precious… https://t.co/LcaPY8GzSB 4 hours ago

Danny Steen #LLAP RT @colincampbell: LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bank manager discovered a 9.07-carat diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas after t… 7 hours ago

City Limits News Bank manager finds 9.07-carat diamond in Arkansas state park https://t.co/dyjKS0lT7I #arkansas 7 hours ago