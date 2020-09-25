|
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
With 40 days to go until polls close, President Trump is refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the upcoming election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene spoke to "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano about what the president does and doesn't have the power to do if he contests the election results.
