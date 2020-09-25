Global  
 

Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
With 40 days to go until polls close, President Trump is refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the upcoming election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene spoke to "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano about what the president does and doesn't have the power to do if he contests the election results.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election 00:59

 Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against mail-in voting in the poll by tweetingand speaking out critically about the practice, which has been...

