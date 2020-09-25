|
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: Two Charged Over Covid-19 Deaths
The former leaders of the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts were indicted by a state grand jury on abuse and neglect charges related to their work there.
