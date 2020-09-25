Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: Two Charged Over Covid-19 Deaths

NYTimes.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The former leaders of the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts were indicted by a state grand jury on abuse and neglect charges related to their work there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: 2 former Holyoke Soldiers' Home leaders indicted in connection with veterans' deaths

2 former Holyoke Soldiers' Home leaders indicted in connection with veterans' deaths 01:16

 Two former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been indicted on criminal charges in connection with the COVID-19 deaths of nearly a dozen veterans, sources tell 5 Investigates.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Massachusetts Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States

Man Dies From Eating Too Much Black Licorice [Video]

Man Dies From Eating Too Much Black Licorice

A 54-year-old construction worker from Massachusetts ate a bag and a half of black licorice every day for the past few weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead Guilty

 Four former eBay Inc. employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to..
WorldNews
eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics [Video]

eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics

Four of seven former eBay Inc. employees are to plead guilty for their participation in tormenting a Massachusetts couple. According to Newser, the couple ran an online newsletter critical of the auction website. Federal prosecutors say the group's campaign of intimidation included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the couple's home. They also sent a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to the home, as well as pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I-Team Sources: Criminal Charges Filed In Holyoke Soldiers' Home Deaths [Video]

I-Team Sources: Criminal Charges Filed In Holyoke Soldiers' Home Deaths

Former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton are facing charges in the coronavirus outbreak that killed dozens of veterans.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published
Judge Rules Head Of Holyoke Soldiers' Home Was Unjustly Fired [Video]

Judge Rules Head Of Holyoke Soldiers' Home Was Unjustly Fired

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration wrongfully fired Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh, a judge has ruled.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published
Thai soldiers patrol border with Burma amid Covid-19 spike [Video]

Thai soldiers patrol border with Burma amid Covid-19 spike

Thai soldiers carrying machine guns patrol the border with Burma amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country. Dozens of Burmese workers have been caught in recent weeks trying to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Thane-Diva additional lines may be completed by December 2020

 Here's some good news on the much-delayed Thane-Diva additional rail lines. As per the latest update from Central Railway, construction work on the 11-year-old...
Mid-Day

PNX Metals expects to submit EIS for Fountain Head Gold Project by year-end

 PNX Metals Limited (ASX:PNX) (FRA:4P1) expects to submit the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its flagship Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern...
Proactive Investors

Zendaya Returns to a Work in L.A. After Emmys Win!

 Zendaya is getting back to work! The 24-year-old actress arrived at a studio with her entourage on Thursday afternoon (September 24) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS:...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this