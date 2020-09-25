Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: Two Charged Over Covid-19 Deaths

eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics



Four of seven former eBay Inc. employees are to plead guilty for their participation in tormenting a Massachusetts couple. According to Newser, the couple ran an online newsletter critical of the auction website. Federal prosecutors say the group's campaign of intimidation included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the couple's home. They also sent a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to the home, as well as pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them.

