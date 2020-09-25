Global  
 

TikTok "Benadryl Challenge" prompts FDA warning on overdoses

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Agency cites reports of teens hospitalized or dead from misuse of allergy medication in an attempt to get high.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: TikTok 'Benadryl Challenge': FDA Issues Warning

TikTok 'Benadryl Challenge': FDA Issues Warning 00:40

 Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about the warning the FDA issued over the TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge.'

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

This week on "Face the Nation," September 27, 2020

 Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Recalled mushrooms likely linked to salmonella outbreak shipped to restaurants in more than 30 states

 The FDA and CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections that has sickened 41 and is likely linked to wood ear mushrooms.
USATODAY.com

Trump says he may not OK stricter FDA standards for vaccine approval

 Mr. Trump told reporters tightened standards from the FDA for an emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine "sounds like a political move."
CBS News

Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial

 AstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States..
WorldNews

