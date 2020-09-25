|
TikTok "Benadryl Challenge" prompts FDA warning on overdoses
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Agency cites reports of teens hospitalized or dead from misuse of allergy medication in an attempt to get high.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
This week on "Face the Nation," September 27, 2020Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Recalled mushrooms likely linked to salmonella outbreak shipped to restaurants in more than 30 statesThe FDA and CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections that has sickened 41 and is likely linked to wood ear mushrooms.
USATODAY.com
Trump says he may not OK stricter FDA standards for vaccine approvalMr. Trump told reporters tightened standards from the FDA for an emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine "sounds like a political move."
CBS News
Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trialAstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this