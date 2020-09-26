‘Batwoman': Here’s Your First Look at Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit (Photos) Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

There’s still months to go before The CW’s Arrowverse TV shows return, but on Saturday fans got their first look at how at least one major part of that universe will look courtesy of Javicia Leslie, who shared a photo of her new “Batwoman” batsuit on Instagram.



The “God Friended Me” actress was cast to replace Ruby Rose as the Caped Crusader in July after Rose announced that she would not be returning for Season 2.



While Rose’s character was named Kate Kane, Leslie’s “Batwoman” goes by the name Ryan Wilder.



*Also Read:* 'Supergirl' to End With Season 6 on The CW



“Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go… But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit,” she wrote in the caption.



Here’s a refresher on Ryan Wilder’s character description:







“Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”







Get a glimpse of her new costume below:





View this post on Instagram



Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go… But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman



A post shared by Javicia Leslie (@javicia) on Sep 25, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT







