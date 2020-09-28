Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci Warns the US ‘Not in a Good Place’ With COVID-19 Heading Into Fall (Video)

The Wrap Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Fauci Warns the US ‘Not in a Good Place’ With COVID-19 Heading Into Fall (Video)Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is “not in a good place” with handling the pandemic as the country heads into the colder months of the fall.

Speaking with Fauci on Monday’s “Good Morning America,” ABC News’ Amy Robach asked, “Back in August, you said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to get some control over this virus. Well, right now, we’re averaging more than 40,000 new cases a day. How would you describe where we are as a nation right now?”

“We’re not a good place with regard to what I had said back then,” Fauci said. “As we get into the fall and the winter, you really want the level of community spread to be as low as you [can] possibly get it as more people, as the weather gets colder here in this country and most parts of the country, people are going to be going indoors.”

*Also Read:* NIH Official to Retire After He's Exposed as RedState Editor Who Called Fauci a 'Mask Nazi'

“There are certainly parts of the country that are doing well, but … there are states that are starting to show [an] uptick in cases and even some increase in hospitalizations in some states,” he continued. “And I hope not, but we very well might start seeing increases in deaths.”

Fauci also urged listeners to take the pandemic “seriously” and to follow “common sense” public health measures, such as wearing face masks in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Now’s the time actually to double down a bit,” he said.

Watch Fauci’s interview on “GMA” here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

NIH Official to Retire After He's Exposed as RedState Editor Who Called Fauci a 'Mask Nazi'

Dr. Fauci Urges 'Faith' in the FDA and Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr Anthony Fauci Says Tucker Carlson 'Triggers Some of the Crazies in Society'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS [Video]

Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS

Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Warns ‘We’re Not in a Good Place’, Calls Florida Bar Re-Opening ‘Very Concerning’

 Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Good Morning America that the U.S. is "not in a good place" in tamping down the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the fall and...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

JennaKe33788915

Jenna Kelley ✍️😷🌊🦋🐝🌼🏳‍🌈#ByeDon2020 #Resist RT @DeanObeidallah: IMPORTANT: "Dr. Fauci Warns 'We're Not in a Good Place,' Calls Florida Bar Re-Opening 'Very Concerning'" Im not trying… 2 minutes ago

shawnak67

Shawna K RT @Mediaite: Dr. Fauci Warns 'We're Not in a Good Place,' Calls Florida Bar Re-Opening 'Very Concerning' https://t.co/2lfRGHHGPl 3 minutes ago

12345mack

ken Dr. Fauci Warns 'We're Not in a Good Place,' Calls Florida Bar Re-Opening 'Very Concerning' FAUCI, WITH ALL YOUR MI… https://t.co/bCsoNgm1br 3 minutes ago

cawilde66

Charose- Deo Vincit RT @charliebebus: 🤣Frauci and .@CNN are so mad the hoax is being exposed https://t.co/cp9Ooipa0y 6 minutes ago

HotpageNews

AlbertReport 'We're not in a good place' as some areas report upticks in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations Fauci warns - https://t.co/WNcg2EsDT3 8 minutes ago

Oliviamolobby

Olivia Wilson RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/r0sce0Ew6z — "We're not in a good place," Dr. Fauci warns. — U.S. reports nearly 37,000 new case… 14 minutes ago

Tayyaba_94

❤️KHO🅱️🅰️NI❤️ 2.0 RT @PetalsTm: Coronavirus live updates: 'We're not in a good place,' Fauci warns - ABC News - https://t.co/bUU5vttw3r via @ABC 16 minutes ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson Fauci: America Is 'Not in a Good Place' With COVID-19 (Video) https://t.co/JUIAwIhFoB 18 minutes ago