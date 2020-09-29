Global  
 

What Time is the Debate? Streaming, Moderators, Location and More

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The first debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes place Tuesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
Trump and Biden: What to watch for in first presidential debate

 One is aggressive, the other amiable - but both share a similar weakness. We break down what to look for.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, September 28, 2020

 Trump reportedly avoided paying income tax for over a decade; Brain-eating parasite found in Texas water kills 6-year-old boy
CBS News

Trump denies New York Times report on his tax returns; calls it "fake news"

 President Trump refused to answer questions Monday about reporting by the New York Times that said he avoided paying any federal income tax for several years...
CBS News

Trump 2016 campaign allegedly tried to deter Black voters, report says

 Brad Parscale's name is in the spotlight for another reason after Channel 4 News released a report detailing an alleged Trump campaign strategy to deter Black..
CBS News

Trump, Biden line up attacks for heated 1st debate

 In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race..
USATODAY.com

2020 election to dictate U.S. immigration policy for decades to come

 Some officials at the Department of Homeland Security say they expect President Trump to have a lasting impact on U.S. immigration policy, even if he loses the..
CBS News

How Biden is preparing for the biggest debate of his life.

 The first debate between Joseph R. Biden Jr. and President Trump on Tuesday represents one of the president’s last, best chances to move a race that polls show..
NYTimes.com

Debate coach Brett O'Donnell reviews what could trip Trump up during debate with Biden

 Brett O'Donnell, a top GOP political debate coach said Wednesday that President Trump should be vigilant in his upcoming debate with Joe Biden, by steering...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Jerusalem Post •BBC News •FT.com

'Master': Trump lifts expectations around Biden before presidential debate

 Given he is trailing Biden in the polls by an average of seven points, it is Trump who needs a thumping debate victory to give his campaign a surge of momentum.
The Age Also reported by •Jerusalem Post •Zee News •BBC News •Eurasia Review

Biden campaign responds to Trump's call for drug test: 'President thinks his best case is made in urine'

 After President Trump demanded a drug test be administered to himself and Joe Biden for the upcoming preidential debate, Biden's campaign team responded by...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

