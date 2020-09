Exceed RT @SportsCenter: The Titans said they have closed their practice facility Tuesday after three players and five staff members have tested p… 16 seconds ago monty montgomery Three players and five staff members on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for coronavirus, shutting the tea… https://t.co/HYSXoxQK4L 46 seconds ago Gail Groves Scott RT @NPRHealth: 8 Tennessee Titans Players And Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/k1NT6HfxTO 2 minutes ago tasha charles RT @nytimes: The NFL had its first virus outbreak of the season. Tennessee and Minnesota halted practices after 3 Titans players and 5 staf… 4 minutes ago Top Performer RT @business: The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person team activities after three Titans players and five staff memb… 4 minutes ago Liam McDermott RT @LimChimnews: According to CNN, three players and two staff members from the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19; the Tit… 8 minutes ago