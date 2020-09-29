How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the First 2020 Presidential Debate Live Online Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This 2020 presidential election cycle is entering its final act, finally, as we kick off the presidential debates. The first of these, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, will see Chris Wallace do his best to moderate Joe Biden and Donald Trump in what will no doubt be an extremely contentious affair even by the standards of presidential debates. And, of course, you’ll find plenty of coverage on Fox News.



If Fox News is your TV news network of choice, you’ve come to the right place — we’ve got everything you need to know about the channel’s coverage plans for Tuesday’s debate.



The debate itself is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and is set to run for 90 minutes. Fox News’ coverage will be anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, as is usually the case with this sort of special coverage. Baier and MacCallum will come to you live from outside the debate venue in Cleveland, and they’ll be joined by the usual stable of Fox contributors: Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, Karl Rove, Donna Brazile and Brit Hume.



*Also Read:* Biden-Trump Debate Moderator Chris Wallace's Plan: 'To Be as Invisible as Possible' (Video)



Bill Hemmer, meanwhile, will provide some coverage for local Fox affiliates.



With the debate landing square in the middle of primetime, Fox News is having to adjust its schedule a bit. “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” are both being bumped two hours from their normal slots — to 11 p.m. ET for Hannity and midnight for Ingraham. You can expect those shows to serve as extensions of the network’s debate coverage.



“Fox News @ Night With Shannon Bream” will close out the special debate programming bloc at 1 a.m. ET.



*Also Read:* Debate Will Be 'Quite Easy' for Trump, Kayleigh McEnany Predicts (Video)



If you’re looking to stream Fox News’ coverage of this



Fox Nation, Fox News’ subscription streaming channel, will also feature a debate special hosted by Tom Lahren.



If you don’t have the means to stream Fox News, you will still have plenty of free options for watching the debate itself, which will be streamed live and for free on YouTube by the broadcast networks and C-SPAN, as well as on Twitter and Facebook. If you go on social media on Tuesday night, you’ll probably accidentally encounter a debate livestream.



This week’s debate is the first of four general election debates before hit the polls on Nov. 3. On Oct. 7 we’ll have the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. And then we’ll get two more debates with Biden and Trump, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.



