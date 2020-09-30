|
Trump "owes America an apology" for remarks on white supremacy, ADL leader says
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In the first presidential debate of 2020, President Trump failed to clearly condemn white supremacists. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBSN to discuss the president's remarks.
