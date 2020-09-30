Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump "owes America an apology" for remarks on white supremacy, ADL leader says

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In the first presidential debate of 2020, President Trump failed to clearly condemn white supremacists. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBSN to discuss the president's remarks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin

Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin 02:45

 [NFA] When asked if he would condemn white supremacists at Tuesday night's debate, the U.S. president dodged the question. This report produced by Jonah Green.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump a 'national embarrassment' at debate -Biden [Video]

Trump a 'national embarrassment' at debate -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said the way that President Donald Trump conducted himself during Tuesday's presidential debate was "a national embarrassment".

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

Trump-Biden debate was marred by interruptions. Should mics have been cut?

 During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden forcing people to wonder if cutting the mic is an option.
USATODAY.com

Commission is considering 'additional tools' for future debates after chaotic Trump-Biden showdown in Cleveland

 During Tuesday's debate, moderator Chris Wallace often tried in vain to prevent continuous interruptions, mostly by President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Everything You Need to Know About the First Presidential Debate | THR News [Video]

Everything You Need to Know About the First Presidential Debate | THR News

President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on stage together for the first time during the first 2020 Presidential Debate and as many would say, it was nothing short of chaotic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published

Biden goes after Trump during first OH train stop

 Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden went after President Donald Trump on his behavior during the first debate of the 2020 election. (Sept. 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Jonathan Greenblatt Jonathan Greenblatt American businessman

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment [Video]

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate [Video]

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue about white supremacy and ANTIFA at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:45Published
White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying' [Video]

White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying'

U.S. President Donald Trump was confronted by a HuffPost reporter during a White House briefing on Thursday, who asked the leader if he regretted "all the lying you've done to the American people." ..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump had to 'fight' during first presidential debate because of Biden's 'lies': Lara Trump

 President Trump had to “fight” during the first presidential debate because of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's “lies,” Trump 2020 senior...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •RTTNewsWorldNews

‘Sh*t Show’: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Completely Loses Control Of Trump, Biden In First Debate

 'Sh*t Show': Fox News' Chris Wallace Completely Loses Control Of Trump, Biden In First Debate
Daily Caller Also reported by •RTTNewsNYTimes.com

Donald Trump Burns the First Debate Down

 The first Trump-Biden face-off was a dumpster fire, and a bullying president lit the match.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comRTTNewsMediaiteNewsmaxWashington PostWorldNews

Tweets about this

mtgsowhat

mtgsowhat 🇯🇲 (#BlackLivesMatter) RT @TerryMosher1: Aislin's Thursday #MontrealGazette cartoon on #TrumpBidenDebate2020… https://t.co/TxUck66VRC https://t.co/HgdztR7oFT 24 seconds ago