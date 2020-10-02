Shock, sympathy, criticism: The world reacts as Donald Trump announces he has COVID-19
Friday, 2 October 2020 () News that the world’s most powerful man was infected with the world’s most notorious disease drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity surrounding everything about President Donald Trump.
Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning on twitter he wrote and I quote Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for...
America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election. The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller,..
Bad President Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: This black comedy answers the question that has obsessed America and the world since November 08, 2016. How did Donald Trump become President of..