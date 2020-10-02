Global  
 

Shock, sympathy, criticism: The world reacts as Donald Trump announces he has COVID-19

Denver Post Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
News that the world’s most powerful man was infected with the world’s most notorious disease drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity surrounding everything about President Donald Trump.
