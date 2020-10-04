Global  
 

Jerry Seinfeld: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview

CBS News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Seinfeld speaks with Jon Wertheim about a host of topics, including his new book and what kind of comedy life in a pandemic has inspired.
Jerry Seinfeld Jerry Seinfeld American stand-up comedian and actor

Jerry Seinfeld shares his post-pandemic performance plans

 Iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld tells 60 Minutes how much he values longevity and details the three places where he plans to perform after the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS News

What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld?

 Comedian Jerry Seinfeld tells 60 Minutes what he is most proud of in his storied career.
CBS News

Jerry Seinfeld on defending New York

 "We don't care if things are tough. Everything is always tough. It's tough to live here," Seinfeld tells Jon Wertheim. See the full interview, Sunday.
CBS News

Jon Wertheim sports journalist

Jerry Seinfeld's New Book in 25 Years Explores His Best Work in Comedy [Video]

Jerry Seinfeld's New Book in 25 Years Explores His Best Work in Comedy

Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published
Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld on his new book and forty-five years in comedy [Video]

Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld on his new book and forty-five years in comedy

Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 04:46Published
Jerry Seinfeld, Sen. Chuck Schumer Drum Up Support for Save Our Stages Act [Video]

Jerry Seinfeld, Sen. Chuck Schumer Drum Up Support for Save Our Stages Act

New York Senator Chuck Schumer and comedian Jerry Seinfeld have teamed up to save the entertainment industry in New York through the Save our Stages Act. Under the act. The act would use the federal..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

