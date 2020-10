You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Giancarlo Stanton grand slam delivers Yankees 9-3 ALDS Game 1 win over Rays New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave them four insurance runs via a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. The round...

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Gerrit Cole sets stage, Giancarlo Stanton hits grand slam as Yankees beat Rays in Game 1 of ALDS Aaron Judge hit the go-ahead home run and Giancarlo Stanton slugged a grand slam to lead the Yankees over the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

USATODAY.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this