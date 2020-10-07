25-year-old man taking photos dies from fall near Colorado River, unrelated human remains also found

Sister Of Murdered Teen Sees Justice Nearly Twenty Years Later With Arrest Of Stepfather



In Phoenix, Arizona, high school junior Alissa Turney disappeared on her last day of school. Now, nearly twenty years later, there's been an arrest in the cold case. Newser reports Alissa's stepfather, Michael Turney, was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on Thursday. He's been charged with second-degree murder. Newser reports when Alissa disappeared, Turney told police he'd argued with her because she wanted more freedom, then Alissa ran away.

