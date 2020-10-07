Global  
 

25-year-old man taking photos dies from fall near Colorado River, unrelated human remains also found

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
A Phoenix man died after he fell off a cliff near Page, Arizona. While recovering him, officials found bones in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
 
