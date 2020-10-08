Global  
 

"Saturday Night Live" cancels Morgan Wallen performance after singer breaks COVID-19 protocols

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Morgan Wallen will no longer perform on Saturday Night Live October 10. The rising country star was cut from the lineup after TikTok videos showed Wallen at a crowded bar in Alabama, not following COVID-19 protocols. Wallen told his fans on Instagram that he hasn't tested positive for the coronavirus, but feels bad for letting them down.
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Stands Up For Black Women

Megan Thee Stallion Stands Up For Black Women 01:09

 Megan Thee Stallion demanded that audiences “protect Black women” during her “Saturday Night Live” performance of “Savage.”

