Virginia residents warned to stay away from venomous caterpillars

Two ISIS fighters charged in deaths of American journalists and aid workers in Syria Washington (CNN)Two high-profile ISIS fighters have been indicted on terrorism charges related to the hostage-taking and deaths of four Americans, the US..

WorldNews 2 days ago Two ISIS "Beatles" members in transit to U.S. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News.

CBS News 2 days ago GOP voters not swayed by Trump COVID diagnosis Supporters of President Donald Trump at an early voting site in northern Virginia are strongly supporting the President after his hospitalization for the..

USATODAY.com 3 days ago Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts



A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to International Space Station (ISS). The spaceship carries a 360-degree camera for spacewalking, radish seeds for growing, etc. The 8,000-pound shipment is likely to reach International Space Station on Monday. On NG-14 mission, SS Kalpana Chawla will deliver approx 3,630 kms of cargo to station. The launch marked a special moment for many, including Kalpana's husband. Kalpana was among the seven astronauts killed in the 2003 shuttle Columbia accident. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970

