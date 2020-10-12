Global  
 

10/11/2020: Treating COVID-19 Today, The Lincoln Project, Grizzlies

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways to coexist with grizzly bears in Montana
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus: French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch tests positive for Covid-19

 By RNZ French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch says he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from France.A government statement said despite knowing..
New Zealand Herald

Dr. David Ho: The AIDS pioneer shifts to COVID-19

 Now working on monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19, the virologist gained recognition in the 1990s for treating Magic Johnson. He first appeared on 60..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Savanna's Act is law: Donald Trump signs bill to address missing and murdered Native Americans

 The bill is named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo, North Dakota, a pregnant 22-year-old Spirit Lake tribal member who was killed in 2017.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, October 11th, 2020

 Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus; Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashes
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Denier's plea after actions killed two family members

 "I'd love to take it back. I'd love to still have him and her here."Tony Green was a Covid-19 denier. The Dallas man, a supporter of Donald Trump, believed the..
New Zealand Herald

Grizzly bear Grizzly bear Subspecies of mammal


Montana Montana State in the United States

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project [Video]

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

Credit: WTHIPublished
Vegas Stronger Champions: Meet the woman behind Project 4 Humanity [Video]

Vegas Stronger Champions: Meet the woman behind Project 4 Humanity

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Las Vegas hard. More valley neighbors are in need of help now than ever before. In today's Vegas Stronger Champion series, 13 Action News Anchor Jackie Kostek speaks with..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:08Published
Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family [Video]

Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump’s staunchest and most visible allies, is set to leave the White House at the end of August. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:23Published

