Suspects in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer likely to remain in detention without bond

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Five suspects in the attempted kidnapping case of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot 00:34

 Thirteen people were charged on Thursday of an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, CNN reveals that of those charged, two are former Marines. The US Marine Corps says Joseph Morrison, 42, continued to serve with the reserve forces until last week. Daniel...

One piece of alleged extremist plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included a 'plan to target and kill police'

 Law enforcement is on high alert in Michigan as alleged plot involving alleged anti-government activists included targeting police.
USATODAY.com

2 former Marines among those charged in plot to kidnap Michigan's governor

 CBS News has learned that three of the suspects charged in the alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have military ties...
CBS News

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says militia group wanted to "disrupt the election process"

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's not worried about violence as the election nears, despite the recent kidnapping plot against her. Lieutenant..
CBS News

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa

 The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump by 6 points in Michigan and Nevada, while the race is..
CBS News

Western Michigan, a longtime GOP stronghold, now a battleground

 Joe Biden is ahead in Michigan 52 to 46%, a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows.
CBS News

5 kidnapping suspects due in court Tuesday [Video]

5 kidnapping suspects due in court Tuesday

5 kidnapping suspects due in court Tuesday

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:39
Eric Trump cancels event at gun shop [Video]

Eric Trump cancels event at gun shop

A "Make America Great Again!" rally scheduled in Michigan for Tuesday has been canceled, according to the business. Eric Trump was scheduled to host the event at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson...

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:14
Former FBI agent gives insight into plot to kidnap Michigan governor [Video]

Former FBI agent gives insight into plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Federal authorities thwarted a militia’s plan to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen people were charged, six federally and seven with state charges.

Credit: WXIN     Duration: 02:10

5 men in Michigan governor kidnapping plot to face hearings

 Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing on whether they should be detained before...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NewsySeattlePI.comTMZ.com

USATODAY.com Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsNewsySeattlePI.com

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters Tells of Wife's Abortion 30 Years Ago

 Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., claimed in an exclusive interview with Elle magazine that his then-wife underwent an abortion 30 years ago and she nearly died "based...
Newsmax Also reported by •Washington Post

