Militia members allegedly discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in June, an FBI agent testified.
FBI says Virginia Gov. Northam was also targeted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

 The suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed "taking" Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent testified.
Cut cable causes Virginia voter site to crash on final day of registration

 Angry voters are demanding a deadline extension, calling the outage "voter suppression."
Inside the federal government's defense program for diplomats

 While working for an embassy in a foreign country may sound alluring, recent history has shown American diplomats can also face extreme danger in their postings..
How the FBI took down Russian spies posing as Americans

 For a decade, the FBI monitored a network of Russian spies masquerading as normal American families in an investigation called "Operation Ghost Stories."
Enough with militias. Let's call them what they really are: domestic terrorists

 This week the FBI announced charges in a plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer. Much of the coverage referred to them as a militia – and the governor wasn’t having..
