Anchorage Mayor Admits to ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship With TV Anchor
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz apologized for engaging in a “consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local news anchor after she posted a photo on social media.
Anchorage, Alaska Consolidated city-borough in Alaska, United States
Ethan Berkowitz American lawyer and politician
Mayor admits to relationship with TV reporter who was arrestedMayor Ethan Berkowitz's apology comes three days after TV anchor Maria Athens made online allegations against the married official.
CBS News
