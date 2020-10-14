|
‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Denies Rumors That She Bails Early in Very Awkward Interview (Video)
“Bachelorette” Clare Crawley is denying the well-circulated rumor that she skipped out of production on the ABC dating series early after coupling up with contestant Dale Moss.
In a rather uncomfortable interview on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” immediately following the show’s 16th season premiere, the host put Crawley in the hot seat and peppered her with the questions everyone has been asking about her long-awaited season.
“The rumor is that you hit it off with Dale so famously that you said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going through this charade. I’m not going through this whole process. I found the guy. That’s why I came. And adios, goodbye everybody, I’m leaving,'” Kimmel said. “True or false?”
Crawley, looking shocked to have been asked so bluntly, hesitated for a moment before saying, “Well, that’s what the rumor is. I can confirm that that is false. It did not happen like that.”
But Kimmel wasn’t buying it.
“Interesting. So you might be lying right now. Because I’m pretty sure that it ended right there. They supposedly brought in — they had to go for a pinch ‘Bachelorette’ and bring in Tayshia [Adams] to fill out the rest of the season. Did that happen?” he asked. “And remember, you are under oath and you are speaking not just to America, but Jesus himself is watching us.”
Crawley gave a nervous laugh before answering: “I promise you, I showed up. I was there for the journey, I was there to fall in love and to see my season through the find out what I was looking for.”
Rumors have indeed been swirling since the summer that Adams, a favorite from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” was brought in to replace Crawley after she allegedly bailed with her beau Dale Moss. ABC has not responded to multiple requests for clarification regarding the rumors.
Kimmel, still unconvinced at Crawley’s answers, offered her some reassurance.
“Let me just say this: If you did indeed cut out early because you realized you found the guy you wanted, I think that’s great. I applaud you for doing that,” he told her.
“We know that the reality is, some of these Bachelors, Bachelorettes, they know who they’re going to pick the first night. They just go through this whole process, this long Bachelor party of doing whatever they’re going to do with all of these different people. You instead said, ‘I’ll see you later. Dale and I are hitting the road together. Good luck to everybody.’ Yes?”
“You’ll have to wait and see,” Crawley said. “I will tell you I’m a woman that knows exactly what I want and exactly what I’m looking for and that’s the benefit of being 39. So, you’ll have to see.”
After further questioning, Crawley claimed to have “never met Tayshia” and dodged Kimmel’s question, “Who do you think she’s going to pick of the guys you left behind, of all your rejects, all the rejects you left in your wake?”
“Jimmy, I could have sworn I’m the one sitting here,” she replied. “I am the Bachelorette. So what are we talking about here?”
Watch their very awkward interview above.
